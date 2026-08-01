Eisenkot: Netanyahu ’Capitulated’ Due To His Political Weakness

By Staff, Agencies

Former "Israeli" Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the occupation entity's stated Gaza objectives, calling the emerging agreement a political defeat after months of war.

In a post on X, Eisenkot said Netanyahu had accepted an outcome that failed to achieve the goals announced at the beginning of the "Israeli" aggression.

“After the heavy prices, the fallen and the wounded, he has capitulated in his political weakness without achieving the war’s objectives, instead of ending it from a position of strength,” the former chief of staff said.

Eisenkot also attacked Netanyahu’s approach toward the future of Gaza, accusing him of accepting a reality in which Hamas remains present in the territory.

“Leaving Hamas in power in Gaza is the Netanyahu-Smotrich concept of preferring Hamas rule, which led to the disaster of October 7," he said. "'Israel' must not accept a reality in which Hamas survives."

The remarks represent another challenge to Netanyahu from within the "Israeli" occupation, where disagreements have intensified over the outcome of the war and the terms of any agreement.

The criticism came as the "Israeli" occupation entity faces internal disputes over the Gaza agreement and the direction of negotiations.

Divisions emerged among "Israeli" occupation authorities over the proposed agreement, with some figures expressing dissatisfaction over the developments in the talks.

The dispute reflects concerns among parts of the "Israeli" leadership that the agreement could prevent the occupation from achieving its declared war objectives.

US President Donald Trump has presented the Gaza framework as a major diplomatic achievement, while negotiations have involved regional mediators and discussions over the next stages of the agreement.

At the same time, Hamas and Palestinian factions have insisted that the occupation must comply with the agreement’s provisions, including commitments related to ending the aggression and implementing agreed steps before moving forward.

The dispute over Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza agreement highlights divisions within the "Israeli" establishment, as negotiations expose the limits of the aggression despite claims of eliminating the Resistance in Gaza.

"Israeli" occupation authorities expressed dissatisfaction with developments in the talks, particularly over provisions viewed as limiting the occupation’s ability to achieve its stated objectives in Gaza.

While the agreement has been promoted by US President Donald Trump as a major diplomatic breakthrough, disagreements inside the "Israeli" leadership have continued over issues including the future presence of "Israeli" forces, the administration of Gaza, and the status of the Resistance.

According to reports from Article 8 of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, the framework includes provisions related to the declaration of a ceasefire, "Israeli" withdrawal steps, the release of detainees, and mechanisms for moving toward subsequent phases of the agreement.

The details have fueled debate inside "Israel", with opponents of the deal arguing that it risks leaving Hamas politically intact.