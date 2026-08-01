Yemeni Forces: Eight Saudi Oil Tankers Rerouted Around Africa

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced Friday that eight Saudi oil tankers were diverted toward the Cape of Good Hope as part of a maritime blockade imposed on Saudi vessels under what it described as the "blockade for blockade" equation.

The YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the action followed the tightening of restrictions on Saudi oil vessels.

"As part of consolidating the 'blockade for blockade' equation, and as a result of our armed forces' enforcement of the maritime ban on Saudi enemy oil vessels, eight Saudi oil ships were forced to change their route toward the Cape of Good Hope," Saree said.

He added that Yemeni forces would continue the maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, saying that "the hand of the armed forces will reach its ships wherever we are able to do so."

The announcement follows a declaration in July that Saudi vessels sailing to and from Saudi ports would face a maritime ban as part of a reciprocal response to a long-running blockade imposed on Yemen.

Yemen has stressed that the measures is a response to restrictions imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemeni ports and airports over nearly 12 years.

Saree reiterated that Sanaa's military operations aim to end the siege imposed on the country and recover Yemen's rights.

Sanaa has repeatedly criticized restrictions on Yemen's transportation infrastructure, including the closure of Sanaa International Airport since 2016, which is as a vital lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

The YAF spokesperson also praised mass demonstrations held across Yemen, saying they reflected public support despite heavy rainfall.