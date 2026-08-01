Reports: US, “Israel” Preparing to Bomb Iranian Energy Infrastructure

By Staff, Agencies

The US and the “Israeli” entity are preparing a major bombing campaign against Iranian energy infrastructure that could begin as early as this weekend, according to multiple media reports.

The proposed operation would target power plants, oil refineries, and other energy-related facilities in what CBS News described as potentially one of the harshest bombing campaigns against Iran to date. American and “Israeli” forces are reportedly coordinating their preparations, although the precise scope and duration of the operation have not been finalized.

CBS and Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is seriously considering the strikes but has not yet issued final authorization. The Wall Street Journal, citing separate US officials, subsequently claimed that Trump has already ordered a new attack that could begin over the weekend and last several days.

US officials have reportedly discussed completing the strikes before financial markets open on Monday because of concerns that attacks on Iranian energy facilities could disrupt oil prices and damage the US and global economies.

The strike plan was reportedly discussed during Trump’s cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday. Some White House aides focused on domestic politics strongly opposed the escalation, CBS reported, although the president publicly indicated that heavier attacks are approaching.

“We’ll be hitting them very hard,” Trump told reporters. “At some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore.’”

Military officials reportedly discussed cutting electricity across Tehran, while power plants and refineries were identified as likely targets. However, the Pentagon declined to discuss potential targets before Trump made a final decision.

“The Department of War is locked and loaded, ready to execute the president’s directives at a moment’s notice,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly presented Trump with three military options during their meeting earlier this week, including attacks on Iranian land routes used to resupply military forces. Netanyahu also met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Axios reported that the proposed attacks are intended to pressure Tehran into accepting Washington’s terms in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.