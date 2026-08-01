Translated by Al-Ahed News

Major General Abdollahi, Commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, accused the United States of driving the region toward a wider conflict, warning that countries providing support or protection to US forces risk being drawn into the consequences of any future escalation.

Major General Abdollahi said:

The United States is moving at an accelerating pace toward igniting a full-scale regional war.

This course reflects a dangerous strategy aimed at expanding its influence and imposing illegitimate domination over the entire region.

In its recent war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the criminal United States demonstrated that, in pursuit of its sinister objectives, it will stop at nothing, resorting to destruction and aggression against the interests, resources, and wealth of the Muslim world.

The countries of the Islamic region must recognize that the United States is using their capital, wealth, vital infrastructure and strategic resources as a defensive shield for its exhausted military, while simultaneously reinforcing the military and security capabilities of the child-killing Zionist entity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, together with the courageous sons of our nation in the Armed Forces and across the Resistance Front, has demonstrated that the balance of power in the region is no longer governed by the old equations. The United States’ failure to impose its unlawful and aggressive strategy against the Islamic Republic has driven its weakened military, alongside the so-called Zionist entity, to wage war, shed blood, and carry out acts of aggression from behind the cover of Islamic states, while shifting the burden and cost of war onto the governments of the region.

We state clearly that Islamic countries must act with foresight, closely observe the crimes committed by the United States, and fundamentally reconsider their cooperation and alignment with it.

Otherwise, any state that chooses to serve as a defensive shield for the criminal and aggressor United States will ultimately be consumed by the flames of war.