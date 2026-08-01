Berlin Attack Sparks German Blame Clash

By Staff, Agencies

German officials are trading blame after the suspect behind last weekend’s deadly Berlin attack was released on probation months earlier despite being classified as a “high-risk individual.”

The attack occurred when a van struck a crowd during Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebrations, killing a Polish woman and injuring 31 others.

The suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, was later shot by police during an attempted arrest.

According to authorities, Ballout had previously attempted to join IS and had pledged allegiance to the group in a video allegedly recorded on the day of the attack.

The controversy centers on his release from prison. Ballout was arrested in November 2025 after returning from Lebanon, where he had been jailed for “inciting a religious conflict” following attempts to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria [ISIS] "Daesh" terrorists in Syria.

He was later sentenced in Germany to one year and ten months in prison for preparing a serious act of violence against the state, but a juvenile court suspended the sentence and released him on probation, citing his previous detention time and claims that he had distanced himself from ISIS.

The ruling acknowledged that authorities could not rule out future offenses, but Berlin judicial officials defended the decision, saying it followed existing legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the attack and warned against allowing such acts to divide society.

For his part, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called for tougher measures against suspected extremists, including electronic monitoring and preventive detention.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann blamed the court’s decision to release Ballout, calling it a “catastrophe,” while opposition lawmakers demanded a parliamentary review involving security officials.

Berlin police said Ballout remained under surveillance after his release but showed no signs of preparing an attack.

The incident has also sparked debate over integration and security policies, with some officials urging measures against extremist networks.

Further reports showed that Ballout had a long history of violence and radical activity, including sharing IS propaganda, attempting to join the group, and having relatives linked to ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

After his release, he entered a de-radicalization program, but officials from the organization involved said his cooperation appeared insincere and that his extremist views were deeply rooted.