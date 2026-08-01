Iran Security Chief Warns US Escalation Could Further Tighten Strait of Hormuz Closure

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official has warned that continued US warmongering against the Islamic Republic will lead to a further tightening of the closure Iran has imposed on the Strait of Hormuz in response to Washington’s violations.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr issued the warning in a message on Friday, cautioning that the United States’ continued hostile policies toward Iran, including what he described as Washington’s illegal naval blockade, would have broader regional and international consequences.

The remarks come after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending the cycle of tensions that followed the latest round of unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on February 28.

Under the agreement, Iran consented to allow fee-free maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz for a 60-day period.

In line with the memorandum, the Islamic Republic established a designated maritime route for vessels transiting the strategic waterway while warning ships against using what it described as unauthorized routes.

According to the statement, the United States has continued attempting to escort vessels through what Iran considers an illegal passage, prompting the Islamic Republic to intercept each instance of US-backed transit through the chokepoint and maintain the corridor’s closure until Washington ceases its interference in regional maritime navigation.

Zolqadr further warned that continued US hostility would not only prolong and intensify restrictions at the Strait of Hormuz but could also affect other strategic waterways.

“Not only would Washington’s prolonged adversarial approach further complicate the closure of the waterway, but also close other straits and chokepoints,” he said.

He concluded by warning that the consequences would extend beyond the region, saying the global economy, international energy markets, and American voters would bear the cost as rising fuel prices continue to place pressure on US consumers.