FIFA Scraps World Cup Stake Sale Amid Widespread Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

FIFA has scrapped plans to sell stakes in the commercial rights of the World Cup after widespread opposition from football bodies worldwide, with President Gianni Infantino acknowledging the proposal had become too divisive.

The plan triggered strong backlash, with UEFA threatening to boycott future FIFA tournaments if it moved forward. Other continental confederations also opposed the proposal, while senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned and FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour criticized the lack of consultation.

Facing mounting pressure, Infantino withdrew the proposal, reportedly as investor interest also weakened. The decision has raised fresh questions over his leadership ahead of next year's FIFA presidential election.

The proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise aimed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars by selling stakes in the commercial rights of the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup, promising increased funding for FIFA's 211 member associations.

However, the plan was rejected by several football confederations, leaving Infantino without enough support to advance it.

The episode has damaged Infantino's standing within FIFA, with UEFA and other confederations now stepping up efforts to find a challenger for the 2027 FIFA presidency.