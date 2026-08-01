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Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes

Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The July 25, 2026 Yemeni strike targeted key Saudi energy infrastructure using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. The operation disrupted major oil facilities and contributed to broader economic and logistical repercussions.

Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes

 

Yemen SaudiArabia

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 01-08-2026 Hour: 07:56 Beirut Timing

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