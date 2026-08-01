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Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The July 25, 2026 Yemeni strike targeted key Saudi energy infrastructure using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. The operation disrupted major oil facilities and contributed to broader economic and logistical repercussions.
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