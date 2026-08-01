“Israeli” Drone Strikes Martyr 2 Palestinians Amid Continued Gaza Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” drone strikes have martyred at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite the US-brokered ceasefire and ongoing negotiations between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to media reports on Saturday, the two Palestinians were martyred in separate “Israeli” drone attacks on Salah Al-Din Street and Al-Mahatta Street in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

The strikes also left several other Palestinians wounded.

Additional “Israeli” attacks targeting the Khadija Mosque in Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, Al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Al-Saftawi area of Gaza City, and Al-Shuhada Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp wounded at least 10 more Palestinians.

Earlier on Saturday, the Quds News Network [QNN] reported that “Israeli” warplanes launched an airstrike near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

QNN also said an “Israeli” quadcopter drone opened fire on Palestinians in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

On Friday, several more Palestinians were wounded by gunfire from “Israeli” occupation forces in Rafah, Khan Younis, and Jabalia.

Also on Friday, an “Israeli” drone strike targeting an electric bicycle in Gaza City’s Al-Sabra neighborhood martyred one Palestinian.

Backed by the United States, the “Israeli” regime launched what has been widely described as a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The report states that Tel Aviv was ultimately compelled to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas after failing to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating the resistance movement and securing the release of captives.

Despite the ceasefire agreement and ongoing negotiations between the two sides, the “Israeli” regime has continued to violate the terms of the truce through repeated deadly attacks targeting Palestinians across the Gaza Strip.

According to official figures, more than 1,200 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks since the ceasefire came into effect last October.

Since the beginning of the war, “Israeli” forces have martyred at least 73,341 Palestinians and wounded 174,086 others, while destroying approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” occupation forces continued military raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank on Friday.

More than a dozen Palestinians were abducted during the incursions.

According to WAFA, “Israeli” forces abducted 13 Palestinians during raids in the Nablus and Al-Khalil governorates and also stormed a home in the town of Dura, south of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”].

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp escalation in military raids and settler attacks since October 2023.