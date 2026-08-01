US Commander Warns Forces Stretched Defending “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of US European Command has reportedly warned the Pentagon that American military forces are becoming increasingly overstretched, cautioning that existing naval assets may no longer be sufficient to defend both the United States and the “Israeli” occupation simultaneously.

According to US officials cited by The Washington Post, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich informed senior Pentagon officials in a written communication that, unless another US Navy destroyer is deployed, he may be forced to prioritize the defense of the US mainland over protecting the “Israeli” occupation from ballistic missile attacks.

The report said the warning reflects mounting pressure on US military resources as Washington's war against Iran enters its fifth month, requiring sustained use of missile defense interceptors and naval assets.

A US defense official told The Washington Post that Grynkewich's message followed standard Pentagon procedures, under which combatant commanders notify senior leadership when operational risks increase because of limited military resources.

Neither the Pentagon nor US European Command commented on the reported correspondence.

According to the report, US Navy destroyers deployed in the eastern Mediterranean have played a key role in intercepting ballistic missiles targeting the “Israeli” occupation, relying on advanced radar systems and missile-defense interceptors.

Previous Pentagon assessments reportedly found that US missile-defense assets, including THAAD batteries and naval interceptors, have borne much of the burden of defending the “Israeli” occupation, with American interceptor missiles being used more frequently than those operated by “Israel.”

The report added that the sustained pace of operations has complicated maintenance schedules and reduced the availability of warships assigned to the European theater.

According to The Washington Post, two US destroyers remain deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, while additional carrier strike groups and destroyers continue operating in the Arabian Sea as part of Washington's military campaign against Iran.

Another destroyer remains stationed in the Red Sea amid ongoing confrontations with Ansarullah.

Military analysts quoted by the newspaper said prolonged military operations inevitably reduce readiness and deplete munitions stockpiles, raising broader concerns about the long-term sustainability of Washington's regional military posture.