Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Massive Attack Investigated in Singapore Over Palestinian Flag Display

Massive Attack Investigated in Singapore Over Palestinian Flag Display
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Singaporean authorities have launched an investigation into British band Massive Attack after members displayed a Palestinian flag and voiced support for Palestine during a concert, with two members of the group now barred from re-entering the country.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, Singapore Police Force and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said the band is being investigated for what they described as actions supporting a political cause during Wednesday's performance.

According to the authorities, members of the band unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage, while one musician shouted, "Free Palestine," an act officials said could constitute a breach of the concert's licensing conditions.

Videos shared on social media showed two members of Massive Attack holding the Palestinian flag before an audience that responded with prolonged applause.

Singaporean authorities also announced that the band will not be permitted to perform in the country again, with the media regulator stating that it will reject any future performance applications submitted by the group.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry previously advised the public in 2023 against displaying symbols related to the Gaza war, describing the issue as highly sensitive and urging people not to publicly display articles connected to the conflict.

The incident is the latest in a series of measures targeting public expressions of solidarity with Palestine.

Since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, pro-Palestinian demonstrations and activism have faced restrictions in several countries, including mass arrests in the United States, tighter protest regulations in the United Kingdom, repeated demonstration bans in France, and criminal investigations and deportation proceedings involving activists in Germany.

investigations solidarity asian countries singapore

Comments

  1. Related News
Massive Attack Investigated in Singapore Over Palestinian Flag Display

Massive Attack Investigated in Singapore Over Palestinian Flag Display

5 hours ago
LNG Carrier Reportedly Struck While Transiting Strait of Hormuz

LNG Carrier Reportedly Struck While Transiting Strait of Hormuz

6 hours ago
Iran Security Chief Warns US Escalation Could Further Tighten Strait of Hormuz Closure

Iran Security Chief Warns US Escalation Could Further Tighten Strait of Hormuz Closure

11 hours ago
Khatam Al-Anbiya Cmdr.: Any State That Becomes a Shield for the US Will Be Consumed by the Flames of War

Khatam Al-Anbiya Cmdr.: Any State That Becomes a Shield for the US Will Be Consumed by the Flames of War

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 01-08-2026 Hour: 10:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot