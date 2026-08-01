Yemen Denies Plans to Charge Ships in Bab al-Mandab

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) has denied reports that it plans to impose transit fees on commercial vessels passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, saying no such decision has been made.

In a statement issued on Saturday, HOCC said commercial vessels continue to enjoy free passage through the Red Sea and that there are currently no plans to levy charges on ships transiting the strategic waterway.

The statement was issued in response to a Reuters report published on Wednesday, which cited regional sources claiming Yemeni authorities were considering introducing transit fees for vessels passing through the southern Red Sea.

Rejecting the report, HOCC said its "safe passage services" remain voluntary and are provided free of charge.

The agency also warned shipping companies against individuals or organizations claiming to represent Yemeni authorities in exchange for payment.

"Any individual or entity requesting the payment of money in exchange for transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait does not represent the Republic of Yemen or HOCC in any capacity whatsoever," the statement said.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia following Saudi airstrikes on Sana'a International Airport last month, which Yemeni authorities said targeted humanitarian flights transporting patients and stranded civilians.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones and later declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, describing the move as retaliation for the 12-year Saudi-led blockade on Yemen.

President of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat has said that lasting peace can only be achieved through the unconditional lifting of Saudi Arabia's blockade and an end to its military operations against Yemen.