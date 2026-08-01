Lebanese Army Chief Reaffirms Rejection of “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolph Haykal has reaffirmed the military's commitment to preserving Lebanon's territorial integrity, stressing that the army rejects the continued “Israeli” occupation of any part of the country's territory.

During a tour of southern Lebanon, Haykal said the army remains committed to defending a united and indivisible Lebanon.

"We believe in one united, indivisible homeland, defended by a single army that protects its borders and safeguards its stability," he said.

Addressing the issue of occupied Lebanese territory, Haykal stated that every part of Lebanon belongs to its people and rejected the continued “Israeli” occupation of any Lebanese land.

"We believe every inch of our land rightfully belongs to us, and we reject the continued “Israeli” occupation of any part of our territory," he added.

The army commander also emphasized that the effectiveness of the Lebanese Armed Forces depends on unity and cooperation among all military units and personnel.

Paying tribute to soldiers killed and wounded in the line of duty, Haykal said their sacrifices would not be forgotten and pledged that the army would continue supporting Lebanese citizens and facilitating their return to their communities despite ongoing challenges.

Concluding his remarks, Haykal said Lebanon's strength stems from its national army, reaffirming the military's role in protecting the country's sovereignty and stability.