Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Lebanese Army Chief Reaffirms Rejection of “Israeli” Occupation

Lebanese Army Chief Reaffirms Rejection of “Israeli” Occupation
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolph Haykal has reaffirmed the military's commitment to preserving Lebanon's territorial integrity, stressing that the army rejects the continued “Israeli” occupation of any part of the country's territory.

During a tour of southern Lebanon, Haykal said the army remains committed to defending a united and indivisible Lebanon.

"We believe in one united, indivisible homeland, defended by a single army that protects its borders and safeguards its stability," he said.

Addressing the issue of occupied Lebanese territory, Haykal stated that every part of Lebanon belongs to its people and rejected the continued “Israeli” occupation of any Lebanese land.

"We believe every inch of our land rightfully belongs to us, and we reject the continued “Israeli” occupation of any part of our territory," he added.

The army commander also emphasized that the effectiveness of the Lebanese Armed Forces depends on unity and cooperation among all military units and personnel.

Paying tribute to soldiers killed and wounded in the line of duty, Haykal said their sacrifices would not be forgotten and pledged that the army would continue supporting Lebanese citizens and facilitating their return to their communities despite ongoing challenges.

Concluding his remarks, Haykal said Lebanon's strength stems from its national army, reaffirming the military's role in protecting the country's sovereignty and stability.

Lebanon tour LebaneseArmy IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese Army Chief Reaffirms Rejection of “Israeli” Occupation

Lebanese Army Chief Reaffirms Rejection of “Israeli” Occupation

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Condemns Ongoing “Israeli” Destruction in Southern Lebanon, Urges Immediate Action

Hezbollah Condemns Ongoing “Israeli” Destruction in Southern Lebanon, Urges Immediate Action

one day ago
Hezbollah Statement on the Settlers’ Raids on Villages Near Nablus

Hezbollah Statement on the Settlers’ Raids on Villages Near Nablus

one day ago
Hezbollah Statement on the US Aggression Against Iraq

Hezbollah Statement on the US Aggression Against Iraq

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 01-08-2026 Hour: 10:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot