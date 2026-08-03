Baghaei: Iran Holds Its Ground, Warns of Wider Impact

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that discussions with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz are exclusively bilateral, with no third-party involvement, stressing that the waterway's situation will not return to its pre-US war on Iran status.

Baghaei reiterated that the discussions with Muscat are focused on establishing a mechanism to safeguard Iran's interests, an effort he noted has been underway for some time and is not a new initiative.

He clarified that the talks have nothing to do with whether the strait will be "opened" or "closed," noting that its closure stemmed from obstacles imposed by the United States through its naval blockade.

Citing Clause Five of the memorandum of understanding [MoU], Baghaei said future management of the Strait of Hormuz falls to Iran, in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional states.

He highlighted that in the first 22 to 23 days after the memorandum took effect, the strait's northern passage remained fully secure and open to shipping. But before the 30-day window for maritime traffic to return to pre-war levels had elapsed, the US launched a fresh attack on Iran.

Baghaei stressed that Tehran would not retreat from its positions under threat or media pressure, adding that statements from US officials would not undermine the Islamic Republic's interests.

He pointed to a two-year pattern of US threats that has now produced two actual wars, neither of which delivered the outcomes Washington sought.

On diplomatic efforts, Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's contacts with officials in Pakistan and Turkey carried a clear warning to Washington that any action against Iran would be met with a proportionate response.

"All friends and neighboring countries must understand that the consequences of any US attack on Iranian infrastructure will affect everyone," he warned.

In a related development, Tehran rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that Iran asked for a deal and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

"There is no agreement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz", Iran said, according to the report, adding that the US-backed Qatari proposal to reopen the strategic waterway is false.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that the United States was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," The US President added. "This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat."

It also said claims by "Israel's" Channel 12 that Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi had accepted the deal are entirely false and fabricated.

Fars reports that the Islamic Republic stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed under all circumstances, noting that maritime travel is only allowed through designated routes with approval from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy.

The outlet further noted that no changes have been made to Tehran's policy.