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Iran’s Araghchi Holds Consultations on Regional Security
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Saudi counterpart and Pakistan's army chief for the second time in 24 hours, discussing the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving and strengthening security and stability in West Asia.
Araghchi continued his diplomatic consultations with regional officials, holding separate phone talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, on Sunday night.
The conversations marked the second round of telephone contacts between the officials within the past 24 hours.
The three sides reviewed the latest developments in ongoing diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preserving and reinforcing security and stability across the West Asia region.
They also emphasized the importance of making use of the capacities of regional cooperation and pursuing political solutions to advance these objectives.
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