IRG: Haniyeh’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Palestinian Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that the legacy of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh continues to strengthen the Palestinian Resistance and expand global support for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement released on Sunday on the second anniversary of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the IRG said the former Hamas leader's martyrdom has reinforced the determination of the Palestinian people and Hamas fighters to continue his path while further deepening the discourse of Resistance.

The statement described Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on July 31, 2024, while he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president as an official guest, as a major crime and a flagrant violation of international law as well as Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The IRG further stated that that two years after the assassination, the continuation of the “Israeli” genocide in the Gaza Strip, the expansion of the war to southern Lebanon, and the subsequent conflicts involving Iran have further exposed the Zionist entity’s terrorist and criminal nature.

It also lashed out at the US and several Western countries for supporting the Zionist entity militarily and politically, saying such backing makes them complicit in war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The statement said the blood of Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanese martyrs, including martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ismail Haniyeh, former Hezbollah secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, symbolizes the unity of Muslims in confronting arrogance and Zionism.

According to the IRG, international support for Palestine has grown significantly, as reflected in widespread demonstrations around the world condemning the “Israeli” actions in Gaza.

The statement concluded by saying that retaliation for the assassinations of Haniyeh and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution is inevitable and would be "severe and crushing." It also rejected proposals to disarm Hamas, saying such efforts are doomed to fail, and maintained that Haniyeh's path would continue until the realization of Palestinian aspirations.