Pezeshkian Vows to Make US Honor MoU

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the peace memorandum of understanding [MoU] would become the “center of gravity” of the country's foreign relations, and that the security of Iran, the region and its allies would be strengthened by its implementation.

Writing on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said, “The memorandum that was signed was the result of the collective wisdom of the members of the SNSC, and all members are in agreement with it.”

“I believe this memorandum will be the center of gravity of our foreign relations in the future. We must strive to compel the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed,” he added.

Pezeshkian further stated that the security of the country, the region and Iran's allies would be enhanced by the agreement.

The ceasefire memorandum, signed on June 18 and mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, has been repeatedly violated by the United States.