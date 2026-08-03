Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Pezeshkian Vows to Make US Honor MoU

Pezeshkian Vows to Make US Honor MoU
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the peace memorandum of understanding [MoU] would become the “center of gravity” of the country's foreign relations, and that the security of Iran, the region and its allies would be strengthened by its implementation.

Writing on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said, “The memorandum that was signed was the result of the collective wisdom of the members of the SNSC, and all members are in agreement with it.”

“I believe this memorandum will be the center of gravity of our foreign relations in the future. We must strive to compel the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed,” he added.

Pezeshkian further stated that the security of the country, the region and Iran's allies would be enhanced by the agreement.

The ceasefire memorandum, signed on June 18 and mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, has been repeatedly violated by the United States.

Iran war on iran UnitedStates IranUSMemorandum

Comments

  1. Related News
Pezeshkian Vows to Make US Honor MoU

Pezeshkian Vows to Make US Honor MoU

4 hours ago
IRG: Haniyeh’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Palestinian Resistance

IRG: Haniyeh’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Palestinian Resistance

4 hours ago
Iran’s Araghchi Holds Consultations on Regional Security

Iran’s Araghchi Holds Consultations on Regional Security

4 hours ago
Baghaei: Iran Holds Its Ground, Warns of Wider Impact

Baghaei: Iran Holds Its Ground, Warns of Wider Impact

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-08-2026 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot