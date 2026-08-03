Iran Executes Two Mossad Spies

By Staff, Agencies

Iran executed two men early Monday after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences for spying for the “Israeli” Mossad.

The judiciary identified the men as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat. Officials said the Mossad spy service attempted to recruit agents inside Iran using a network of direct and indirect communication channels during the US and “Israeli” war of aggression that began with the February 28 attack.

Behzad was found to have repeatedly sent coordinates, geographical locations and information on military, law enforcement and security centers to Mossad-linked networks during the 40-day war, using mapping software to locate and transmit the data.

The administrator of a Telegram channel linked to the “Israeli” entity told him the coordinates would be placed in the “Israeli” target bank after verification and transmitted directly to Mossad through a secure route.

Safvat sent images and information on critical sites to the Iran International television network, which is a part of the Mossad-linked communication framework. Some of the locations he provided were subsequently bombed. He had also filmed and transmitted video of air defense systems from high rooftops during the 12-day aggression, according to the case file.

Both spies were arrested by the intelligence arm of the IRG. They were convicted on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with the “Israeli” entity, and their sentences were reviewed and confirmed by the Supreme Court before being carried out.