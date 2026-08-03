Pre-Trump Republicans Challenge Vance’s Path to GOP Future

By Staff, Agencies

A growing divide is emerging inside the Republican Party over the movement reshaped by US President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance facing criticism from figures linked to the pre-Trump GOP establishment, according to Axios.

Vance, seen as a possible successor to Trump and a leading contender for the 2028 Republican nomination, has drawn attacks from traditional conservative voices opposed to transferring the party’s future to a figure closely tied to Trump’s political shift.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal editorial board has published several critical pieces targeting Vance’s leadership style, political priorities, and foreign policy views.

The board accused him of focusing on building his national profile through media appearances and book promotion while Republicans work to advance the administration’s agenda.

Critics have also challenged Vance’s response to opposition and his support for a US-Iran memorandum of understanding [MoU], arguing that his position showed excessive optimism toward Tehran.

The WSJ compared his stance to previous diplomatic approaches pursued by Democratic administrations.

Meanwhile, the criticism reflects a wider Republican split involving pro-"Israel" conservatives, traditional Republicans seeking a return to pre-Trump policies, and figures within the conservative media establishment.

The dispute has also highlighted tensions within the Murdoch media network, which owns both the Wall Street Journal and Fox News.

Some conservatives have backed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as an alternative for 2028, citing his more traditional Republican approach, though Rubio has said he is not seeking the nomination.

However, Vance’s allies argue that attacks from the old Republican establishment strengthen his appeal among Trump’s voter base. They say criticism from institutions such as the WSJ reinforces the view that Vance represents the continuation of Trump’s political transformation rather than a return to the pre-Trump era.

Supporters also reject claims that Vance has neglected his duties, saying he remains active in Congress and that his defense of the Iran memorandum reflected support for an agreement signed by the president.

Ultimately, the dispute underscores the central battle shaping the Republican Party’s future: whether Trump’s political transformation will continue beyond him or whether traditional conservative forces can regain influence ahead of the 2028 election.