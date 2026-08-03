Yemeni Official: Trump’s Shift Signifies Iran’s Military Deterrence

By Staff, Agencies

The senior member of Yemen's Ansarullah political bureau Hizam Al-Assad confirmed that the US President Donald Trump was forced to retreat from his threats against Iran because of the Islamic Republic's military strength, noting that Washington turned to diplomacy after realizing the high cost of confrontation.

Al-Assad mocked Trump's repeated retreats in the face of Iran, saying the American president has once again been forced to back down out of fear of Iran's military capabilities.

In a post on his X account, Al-Assad wrote that what compelled the "criminal" Trump to seek what he called peace was his realization that, given the US’ fragile military situation following the destruction of its bases and the degradation of its air defense capabilities, Iran still possesses substantial power to inflict significant damage on the Zionist entity, US assets and interests, as well as American tools and energy resources in the region.

“When the cost of confrontation rises, the language of threats turns into the language of peace,” the Yemeni official stated.

Trump announced that negotiations with Iran would resume on Monday after calling off a planned military strike, a move that came amid intensified regional diplomatic efforts. Tehran has maintained that it neither requested the cancellation of the attack nor altered its position on the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision followed diplomatic initiatives involving regional countries, including consultations between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, aimed at preserving regional security and stability.

According to Iranian officials, the shift from military threats to diplomacy reflects the failure of Washington's pressure campaign and the effectiveness of Iran's deterrence.