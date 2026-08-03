Iran Strikes Leave Scores of US Troops with Head Injuries

By Staff, Agencies

At least 170 US troops sustained head injuries in Iranian attacks since the start of the war on Iran, according to data obtained by US military news outlet The War Horse.

The report said the injuries occurred between the outbreak of the war and early April, with 64 cases recorded in the US Navy, 51 in the Air Force, and 19 in the Marine Corps.

According to The War Horse, one of the most significant attacks occurred on March 1, when an Iranian drone struck the US military operations center at Kuwait's Shuaiba Port.

The attack killed six US service members, making it the deadliest single strike against US forces during the war, while also leaving a US Army colonel with a concussion.

ABC News previously reported that the total number of US military casualties during the war had reached 653, including 64 senior officers.

Iran has continued targeting US military bases across the region, describing the operations as part of its legitimate response to ongoing US attacks that began on February 28.

In this context, Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned countries cooperating with Washington against supporting US war of aggression.

"We declare frankly that Islamic countries must act with foresight, monitor the crimes of the United States, and reconsider their cooperation and accompaniment with it. Otherwise, any country that makes itself a defensive shield for the criminal and aggressor United States will burn in the flames of war."

Abdollahi said the United States and its regional allies have come to recognize that the balance of power on the battlefield has fundamentally shifted following the blows dealt by Iran's Armed Forces.

"The Americans and their proxies have now come to realize that coffins must be counted among their military supplies in the region," Abdollahi wrote on social media.

He added that, as the eminent scholar and martyred leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei put it, the days of "hit and run" are over.

Abdollahi's remarks followed ongoing Iranian retaliatory operations against US military installations across the region.

Iran's Army announced on Friday that drones struck fighter jet hangars, satellite communications systems, and equipment warehouses at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, the 27th phase of Operation Saeqeh, carried out in response to US strikes on Iranian soil, including an attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island.

A day earlier, the Army targeted power generators, navigation systems, and administrative buildings at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, while the IRG struck Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, destroying drone hangars and a fuel depot.

Satellite imagery from Thursday has also confirmed Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, reportedly damaging several US F-35 fighter jets.