Trump: Iran Talks Begin Monday, Hormuz, Nuclear Deals on Table

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran would begin Monday afternoon, expressing optimism that deals could be reached on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program after halting planned strikes.

"We are talking to them. It begins tomorrow afternoon. It would save a lot of lives," Trump told reporters when asked about the next steps regarding Iran.

Trump said he expects agreements on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear file, arguing that diplomacy could avert a wider regional war.

He further claimed that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran urged him to delay the planned attack, adding that he called off the strike after “the perimeters of a deal” were agreed.

"We were all set to go, and it would've been a massive attack," Trump said.

"When allies ask you to hold off, you sort of have to say, 'OK, let's see.'"

Trump said the reported understanding would include the “immediate, complete, and total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear program, claiming that he agreed “to cancel the attack” pending the rapid conclusion of a deal.

Financial markets reacted swiftly to Trump’s remarks, with oil prices falling over 6% after he called off the planned attack on Iran, while Araghchi held regional talks on security and diplomacy.