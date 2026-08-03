’Israel’ Flags Security Concerns Over Hamas Disarmament Plan

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" prime minister’s office has raised “serious security concerns” with Washington over the Hamas disarmament agreement, with spokesperson Doron Spielman claiming intelligence assessments show Hamas is seeking to rebuild its military capabilities rather than fully disarm.

Spielman said any withdrawal before Hamas’ complete disarmament could allow the movement to restore its infrastructure and prepare for another major attack.

He insisted that only the physical surrender of weapons would meet the disarmament requirement, adding that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would remain in areas of Gaza under their control until that condition is met.

Meanwhile, the issue comes as Netanyahu faces political pressure ahead of elections, with far-right allies demanding continued aggression and IOF presence in Gaza, while opponents accuse him of failing to prevent the October 7, 2023 operation.

The disarmament issue remains one of the main obstacles in the US-brokered so-called ceasefire process, which includes plans for a phased "Israeli" withdrawal, a new technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, an international security force, and reconstruction.

Trump said the process would move forward through carefully arranged stages.

Under the agreement, weapons held by Hamas-run police would be transferred to a US-backed Palestinian administrative committee after its arrival in Gaza.

The dismantling of heavy weapons, military production facilities, and tunnels would follow after the committee’s deployment and the arrival of international forces, alongside a phased withdrawal.

US officials said "Israel" was involved in negotiations and was not being asked to take steps beyond previous commitments.

However, reports said "Israel" wants continued freedom to conduct aggression in Gaza, opposes Qatar and Turkey’s role in verification, and wants Hamas weapons destroyed rather than only confiscated.

For its part, Hamas said its participation in ceasefire talks reflects agreement among Palestinian factions.

The Palestinian Resistance said implementation depends on ending "Israeli" attacks, a full withdrawal, reconstruction, international guarantees, and Palestinian self-determination. Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders reaffirmed this position during talks in Cairo.