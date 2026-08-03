Wildfires Ravage North America, Europe Amid Extreme Heat

By Staff, Agencies

Wildfires continue to devastate large parts of North America and Europe, burning vast areas of land, destroying hundreds of buildings, forcing mass evacuations, and raising concerns over the impact of prolonged heatwaves and drought conditions.

In the United States, Washington State is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with 15 active fires burning across the state, according to state officials.

The most severe blazes, the Old Trails, Fairview, and Autumn Lane fires, merged near the city of Spokane, creating the Spokane Complex Fire, which has forced more than 60,000 residents to evacuate.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown described the fires as the region's worst natural disaster, while state officials estimated that at least 600 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency, mobilized National Guard personnel, requested federal assistance, and imposed restrictions on outdoor burning. Around 4,000 firefighters are currently battling the blazes.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), approximately 1.85 million hectares have burned across the United States so far in 2026.

Europe is also facing a severe wildfire season, with an estimated 434,000 hectares burned across the continent.

Spain has been the hardest-hit country, with around 180,000 hectares destroyed, roughly six times the area burned during the same period last year, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

France has also suffered extensive damage, with nearly 119,000 hectares affected, including major fires in the Gironde region that destroyed around 42,000 hectares of pine forest.

In Greece, large wildfires near Athens and on the island of Crete have prompted mass evacuations, with firefighting operations complicated by strong winds and extreme heat.

Officials say at least 18 people, including several firefighters, have died in wildfires across the Northern Hemisphere since June 1.

Beyond the immediate destruction, the fires are causing significant economic and environmental damage.

The European Union estimates annual wildfire-related losses at around €2.5 billion through damage to infrastructure, tourism, and economic activity.

Scientists also warn that the fires have released nearly 275 million tonnes of carbon dioxide across Canada, the United States, Russia, France, and Spain, while black carbon deposited on Arctic ice is accelerating ice melt.

Climate experts attribute the unprecedented fire season to global warming, saying rising average temperatures are increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves and creating more favorable conditions for large-scale wildfires.

AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo said Western Europe is warming faster than many other regions of the world, making Mediterranean countries increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat and destructive wildfire seasons.