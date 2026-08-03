Pezeshkian, Hamas Chief Discuss Gaza Talks, Regional Developments

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya discussed the latest developments in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and regional issues during a phone call on Monday, reaffirming support for the Palestinian cause and emphasizing continued coordination.

During the conversation, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of unity, coordination, and consensus among the region's nations, particularly in support of the Palestinian cause.

Al-Hayya thanked the Iranian president for the call and expressed appreciation for Iran's continued support for the Palestinian people and what he described as their legitimate rights.

The Hamas leader also paid tribute to those killed since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood across multiple fronts, describing their sacrifices as part of the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Hayya further thanked Iran for its political support and expressed hope for an end to the military escalation against the Islamic Republic and the restoration of peace and stability across the region.

During the call, he briefed Pezeshkian on the latest developments in negotiations, as well as the political and security situation in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and occupied al-Quds, reaffirming the Palestinian people's commitment to pursuing what he described as their full national rights through all legitimate means.

Pezeshkian also paid tribute to former Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, whose martyrdom anniversary was recently commemorated.

The Iranian president reaffirmed Tehran's continued support for the Palestinian cause and pledged ongoing assistance despite the challenges facing Iran.

"We are with you and support you in all the measures you take, despite the attacks we are facing," Pezeshkian said.

He also congratulated al-Hayya on his election as head of Hamas' Political Bureau and expressed appreciation for the continued direct communication between the movement and the Iranian leadership.