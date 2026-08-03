WHO: DR Congo Faces Largest Ebola Outbreak on Record

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has become the largest in the country's history, with infections and deaths continuing to rise despite months of containment efforts.

According to the WHO, the current outbreak—the 17th recorded in DR Congo—has surpassed the country's 2018–2020 Ebola epidemic. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

Initially detected in the Mongbwalu health zone in Ituri Province, the virus has spread to five provinces within two months and now affects 49 health zones. The impacted provinces are Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele, and Tshopo.

The WHO said the outbreak is continuing to intensify, with sustained community transmission and increasing numbers of infections and deaths.

During epidemiological week 30, DR Congo recorded a weekly record of 567 new cases and 296 deaths, the highest weekly figures since the outbreak began.

The latest data from the Congolese Ministry of Health show 3,674 confirmed cases and 1,621 deaths. Authorities also reported that 760 patients remain hospitalized or in isolation, while 666 people have recovered, placing the overall case fatality rate at 44.1%.

The WHO said ongoing insecurity, mass displacement, population movements, and cross-border travel continue to hinder containment efforts and increase the risk of further regional spread.

Despite these challenges, the Congolese Ministry of Health said surveillance systems and laboratory testing remain operational, while contact tracing has improved. The nationwide follow-up rate for identified contacts currently stands at 78%.

The WHO stressed that a significant expansion of the response involving the Congolese government, the United Nations, and international partners will be necessary to bring the outbreak under control.