Poll: Most ’Israelis’ Distrust Netanyahu’s Government

By Staff, Agencies

A new opinion poll has found a sharp decline in public confidence in “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with nearly three-quarters of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the coalition's performance.

The survey, conducted by the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), found that 73% of respondents do not trust Netanyahu's coalition government, while only 25% said they have confidence in it.

According to the poll, 65% of respondents believe decisions made by the “Israeli” authorities are not primarily driven by security considerations, while 39% expressed the opposite view.

The survey also found that 48% of respondents opposed the US-“Israeli” war against Iran, compared with 42% who supported the military campaign.

The findings come as Netanyahu continues to face international legal scrutiny. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former “Israeli” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war.

Separately, the “Israeli” occupation is facing a genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military campaign in Gaza.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, “Israeli” military aggression have continued in the Gaza Strip, with reports indicating at least 1,250 Palestinians have been killed and 4,110 injured since the agreement entered into force.

The war, which began in October 2023, has caused widespread destruction across Gaza, with United Nations estimates indicating that around 90% of civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed and reconstruction costs reaching approximately $70 billion.