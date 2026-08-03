Iran Reports Operations Against Kurdish Separatists

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army says it has carried out a series of ground operations in Iraq's Kurdistan Region targeting intelligence figures affiliated with Iranian separatist groups, according to a senior military official.

Brigadier General Mojtaba Jafari, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army, said on Monday that the Army's 23rd Brigade conducted 14 operations in the provinces of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil targeting intelligence operatives linked to Iranian separatist organizations and Iraqi nationals allegedly cooperating with them.

Jafari said Soran Mohammadzadeh, described as an intelligence official with the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), was killed on June 27. He added that another member of the same organization, an Iraqi national, was killed on July 10.

The general also said an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) special forces unit entered Sulaymaniyah Governorate on Sunday and arrested two Kurdish men suspected of involvement in espionage activities along Iran's border, citing information reportedly provided by their relatives.

According to Jafari, Iranian security forces also detained several armed individuals accused of attempting to smuggle surveillance and espionage equipment into Iran.

He alleged that the equipment was intended to gather intelligence on Iranian border positions and pass it to the “Israeli” Mossad or the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

A correspondent in Sulaymaniyah reported that Iraqi authorities had been informed the armed suspects were apprehended inside Iranian territory by Iranian intelligence services.

The correspondent also reported that Iran is constructing a security barrier extending more than 250 kilometers along its border with Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Iranian officials say that since the start of the US-“Israeli” war against Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces have targeted the headquarters of Iranian separatist groups based in the Kurdistan Region, accusing them of cooperating with parties involved in the conflict and preparing for cross-border operations against Iran.