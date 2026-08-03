22 Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Strikes Continue in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least 22 Palestinians were martyred and dozens more wounded over the past 24 hours as the “Israeli” occupation continued its violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, marking the 298th consecutive day of reported breaches, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The latest attacks targeted multiple areas across Gaza, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Jabalia, adding to the growing number of casualties since the ceasefire took effect.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed after “Israeli” occupation forces bombed a vehicle behind the Sharia Court in the city center.

A separate strike on Al-Thawra Street in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City killed three Palestinians and wounded six others.

In central Gaza, brothers Mohammad and Hazem Atiya Jabr were killed when their vehicle was targeted at the entrance to Deir al-Balah.

Another Palestinian was martyred in an “Israeli” strike near Al-Yaman Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp. According to local sources, his father and three brothers had previously been killed in earlier attacks.

Palestinian medical authorities also announced the deaths of two men who succumbed to injuries sustained in previous “Israeli” strikes: Ahmad Mu'min Al-Najjar, who was wounded in an attack on Jabalia al-Balad several days earlier, and Saeed Ahmad Al-Batsh, who had been injured approximately one month ago.