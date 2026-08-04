Millions Mark Arbaeen in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of thousands of mourners took to the streets of Tehran on Tuesday, August 4, to observe Arbaeen in one of the country's biggest religious gatherings held alongside the annual pilgrimage to Iraq.

Pilgrims from across the Iranian capital walked a 13-kilometer route from Imam Hussein [PBUH] Square in central Tehran to the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim al-Hassani [PBUH] in the city of Rey, commemorating Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH], the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

To facilitate the massive procession, one of the capital's main roads leading south to Rey was closed to vehicle traffic, allowing worshippers to complete the pilgrimage on foot in a peaceful and organized atmosphere.

The annual march drew participants from all walks of life, including families, young people, elderly pilgrims and children, many carrying black mourning flags and chanting elegies in memory of Imam Hussein [PBUH].

More than 3500 service pavilions were set up along the route by volunteers, charities and religious organizations, providing pilgrims with free meals, drinking water, refreshments, medical care, accommodation and other essential services throughout the day.

The Tehran procession has become an important Arbaeen tradition in recent years, especially for residents who describe themselves as the "left behind" because they are unable to travel to Iraq for the main Arbaeen pilgrimage. Instead, they undertake the symbolic journey to Rey as an expression of devotion to Imam Hussein [PBUH] and the ideals of sacrifice and justice that he represents.

Meanwhile, millions of pilgrims from Iran and dozens of other countries have gathered in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala to participate in the main Arbaeen pilgrimage and visit the shrine of Imam Hussein [PBUH]. Widely regarded as the world's largest annual religious gathering, the event attracts millions of participants every year, including Muslims and followers of other faiths, who come together to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the Imam.