Iran’s Araghchi Hails Best-Ever Iran-Iraq Relations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi hailed the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a powerful manifestation of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, stressing that relations between Tehran and Baghdad are now at their highest level and cooperation continues to expand across a wide range of fields.

Speaking to the Iraqi state news agency during his visit to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Araghchi said he arrived in the holy city of Najaf on Monday and was heading to Karbala to participate in the religious ceremonies.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined that he witnessed firsthand the extensive preparations made to serve millions of pilgrims in Najaf, describing the arrangements as highly satisfactory.

"Everyone expressed satisfaction with the level of services compared with previous years, which demonstrates the continuous progress made in organizing this massive event," he said.

Araghchi described Arbaeen as "a great exercise in demonstrating the unity of the Iraqi and Iranian nations," noting that pilgrims from the two neighboring countries make up the largest share of participants in the annual gathering.

He said the event reflects the deep religious and spiritual bonds that unite the two peoples.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the same spirit of solidarity had also been evident during the funeral ceremonies for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, saying the massive public participation demonstrated the profound emotions and deeply rooted unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Araghchi said relations between Tehran and Baghdad are currently at their best.

He also referred to the recent visit of the Iraqi prime minister to Tehran, describing the talks held during the trip as highly constructive and productive.

Araghchi further emphasized that cooperation between Iran and Iraq spans a broad range of areas, including political coordination and the adoption of common positions on issues of mutual interest.

He said the two countries also maintain close cooperation in economic affairs, security, border protection, the regulation of cross-border trade, and the development of joint transit routes, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between Tehran and Baghdad.