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Yemen’s Growing Cancer Crisis After Years of Saudi War and Blockade
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Yemen’s growing cancer crisis has deepened after 12 years of Saudi-led aggression and blockade, with the country’s healthcare system facing rising cancer cases, severe medicine shortages, disrupted pharmaceutical supplies, and restricted access to overseas treatment. Thousands of patients, including children, continue to struggle to access essential care.
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