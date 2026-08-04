Sheikh Qassem: The Resistance Will Prevail, Negotiations Have Brought Lebanon Nothing but Humiliation

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Addressing the commemoration of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS], Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a wide-ranging speech that intertwined the enduring lessons of Karbala with the current political and security developments across Lebanon and the region. His address reaffirmed unwavering commitment to the path of Imam Hussein [AS], praised the millions participating in Arbaeen commemorations, defended the Resistance’s role, criticized Lebanon’s political leadership, and addressed developments concerning Iran, Gaza, Syria and regional stability.

Opening his address, His Eminence emphasized the profound spiritual significance of the Arbaeen commemoration, declaring: “We gather on the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS], his family and his companions in Karbala, renewing our loyalty, devotion and true pledge of allegiance to Imam Hussein [AS].”

Reflecting on the timeless message of Ashura, the Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that “Ashura embodies the continuation of a life of dignity. Imam Hussein [AS] said: ‘I see nothing in death but happiness, and life with oppressors but misery.’” He further underscored that “Ashura is founded on upholding the truth and fulfilling one’s religious duty, even if it leads to martyrdom and great sacrifices.”

Expanding on the symbolism of Karbala, the Resistance leader affirmed: “Everyone was present in Karbala and stood on the fields of jihad.” He continued, “They were all in Karbala. Hussein was the example, the leader, the fighter, the father, the brother, and the companion.” Citing Imam Hassan [AS], he recalled: “Our Imam Hassan [AS] said: ‘There is no day like your day, O Aba Abdillah.’”

Highlighting Imam Hussein’s central place in Islamic history, His Eminence stated: “Hussein represents the continuation of the message. The Prophet said: ‘Hussein is from me, and I am from Hussein. Allah loves whoever loves Hussein.’” He also invoked the steadfastness of Lady Zeinab [AS], saying: “How Zeinab stood before Yazid, the tyrannical ruler, and told him: ‘Plot your schemes.’ This continuity has proven through the years that it remains steadfast.”

Turning to the meaning of mourning and sacrifice, the Hezbollah chief emphasized that grief should inspire resilience rather than despair, declaring: “We do not weep over the past; rather, we turn our tears into a flame of dignity and pride for our future.” He continued: “The martyring of Imam Hussein [AS] has lit a fire in the hearts of believers that will never cool. A fire of love, giving, sacrifice, resistance, and standing against injustice to achieve justice on Earth.” Reaffirming unwavering loyalty, he added: “Our grief is not weakness. We will continue carrying the banner and following the journey: ‘We have not left you, O Hussein.’”

His Eminence then extended his greetings to the millions of pilgrims commemorating Arbaeen, stating: “I salute all the honorable pilgrims who take part in the millions-strong marches in Karbala, and the millions who traveled from across the world and from steadfast Iraq to express their loyalty to Imam Hussein [AS].” He praised the Iraqi mourning processions, describing them as “true loyalty, allegiance, love, continuity and the flame of struggle that has never been extinguished and will remain burning until the banner is handed to Imam Al-Mahdi [AS].” He also offered “a special salute to our people in the Beqaa and Baalbek-Hermel, where everyone gathered to express their loyalty to Imam Hussein [AS].”

Transitioning to regional affairs, the Hezbollah Secretary General argued that “Today, we are facing a US-‘Israeli’ aggression against us, Iran, Gaza, Yemen, and the entire region, aimed at extinguishing the spirit of Resistance.” Addressing Lebanon specifically, he asserted: “In Lebanon, the objective in September 2024 was to end the Resistance.”

Discussing the circumstances surrounding the cessation of hostilities, His Eminence claimed: “What halted the aggression was the US-Iranian agreement, as Iran insisted that ending the aggression be a fundamental clause. The US yielded, and this ceasefire would not have happened without that understanding.” He further argued: “Why, when Trump returned, did ‘Israel’ not initiate aggression against Iran? Because Trump remains deterred by the agreement and Iran’s demands.”

Addressing Lebanon’s political track, the Resistance leader delivered a sharp critique of negotiations with “Israel,” stating: “Today, we consider that all direct negotiations have brought Lebanon nothing but humiliation, disappointment, and successive concessions.” He questioned the outcome of those talks, asking: “After all the rounds of negotiations, what did they bring to Lebanon? Meanwhile, ‘Israel’ gained everything.”

Continuing his criticism of Lebanon’s political establishment, the Hezbollah chief asserted: “The Lebanese authorities stood as a support for ‘Israel’ instead of being a support for Lebanon.” He added: “I say to you frankly: at this pace, the political authorities will achieve nothing for Lebanon and have not been able to serve American objectives.”

Calling for a change in approach, His Eminence urged Lebanese officials to “stop making free concessions, open dialogue with the Resistance, restore the internal situation, and reaffirm commitment to national sovereignty.” Referring to developments in southern Lebanon, he remarked: “What is happening in the villages and towns of the South, most recently the destruction involving 700 tons, should be enough reason for the authorities to speak out against America and demand an end to the aggression.” He further criticized the political leadership, saying: “You engage in discussions and hold meetings without asking about these painful outcomes under bombardment, humiliation, and disgrace.”

Despite his criticism, the Hezbollah Secretary General maintained confidence in the current diplomatic framework, affirming: “We still believe that the path of the MoU will achieve the ‘Israeli’ withdrawal.”

Turning to Iran, the Resistance leader declared: “Iran has prevailed, stood firm, and America has failed. Iran was able to endure and prove that it is a strong state.” He added that “The world witnessed the marches that surpassed millions, once again demonstrating the scale of support for the revolution and its leadership.”

On Lebanon’s internal front, His Eminence stressed the importance of national cohesion, stating: “Internal unity is essential, and we are committed to it. Our relationship with the Amal Movement is a strong shield, and the unity of political forces, parties, and communities is a powerful and effective barrier.” He further asserted: “The majority of the Lebanese people support Resistance, liberation, national sovereignty, and the army. We call on those relying on America and ‘Israel’ to rally around this unity, because through it we will achieve victory.”

Addressing the people of southern Lebanon directly, the Hezbollah Secretary General said: “To our people in the South: history will record that you are the pillar of dignity and the protectors of sovereignty, and that you defend the land, soil, air and sky against the occupier and America for the sake of honor and pride.” Acknowledging the hardships endured by civilians, he added: “We understand that what has affected our people is painful and heartbreaking. Losing a home, a child, or a loved one is a tremendous loss.”

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s commitment to reconstruction efforts, His Eminence pledged: “We will work with all our strength to provide shelter and reconstruction, urge the state to act, and cooperate with friendly countries.”

Addressing relations with neighboring Syria, the Resistance leader emphasized: “We stress the need for cooperation and positive relations between Lebanon and Syria. We hope Syria succeeds in establishing justice, remains united, and removes the enemy from its territory.” He continued: “A stable Syria is a support for Lebanon, just as a stable Lebanon is a support for Syria. There is no obstacle to a meeting between Hezbollah and the Syrian leadership at a time deemed appropriate by both sides.”

Concluding his address, the Hezbollah chief reaffirmed Hezbollah’s strategic position, declaring: “The Resistance continues, and we will defend our land with the spirit of Karbala, and we will prevail.” He also stressed: “We believe in a united Lebanon that cannot be divided. The aggression against the South is aggression against all of Lebanon.” Regarding the military situation, he stated: “The only option for the enemy is to withdraw, and it will withdraw. We support the deployment of the army south of the Litani River.”

Ending on a regional note, His Eminence reaffirmed support for Palestine and allied regional actors, declaring: “We will not forget Gaza. We stand against the unjust international aggression against Gaza, and we salute Iraq and Yemen for their support for our causes in confronting the same enemy.” He concluded by reaffirming his movement’s enduring commitment to the legacy of Imam Hussein [AS], stating: “Allah willing, we will remain faithful to the path of Karbala and the path of Imam Hussein [AS].”