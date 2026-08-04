Political Uproar Erupts After Katz Announces Army Command Shake-Up on Live TV

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” War Minister Israel Katz has triggered a political and military backlash after publicly announcing the dismissal of Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, head of the army’s Central Command, during a live television interview. The announcement came without the approval of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, exposing growing tensions between the political leadership and the military establishment.

Speaking on the right-wing Channel 14, Katz revealed that he had decided to remove Bluth from his position and appoint Dado Bar Kalifa as his replacement. The Central Command is responsible for overseeing the occupied West Bank, where violence involving “Israeli” forces and settlers against Palestinians has intensified in recent months.

Katz said his disagreement with Bluth centered on the commander’s opposition to the release of far-right activist Tal Yanon Dardik, who is accused of participating in violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. According to reports, Dardik is suspected of involvement in a March assault in the village of Khirbet Humsa, where a Palestinian man was stripped, paraded through the village, and subjected to sexual abuse.

The war minister criticized Bluth and military prosecutors for appealing Dardik’s release despite Katz’s position, saying commanders in the occupied West Bank should implement his security policy. Katz had previously visited Dardik in prison in late July, an unusual step for a defense minister.

Shortly after Katz’s televised remarks, the "Israeli" army released a statement emphasizing that the announcement had not been coordinated with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The military praised Bluth’s leadership under difficult conditions and stated that no plans existed to replace senior commanders during the current sensitive period. It added that any future appointments would follow established military procedures.

Katz’s office later responded by claiming that Zamir himself had recommended Bar Kalifa for the Central Command position earlier this year, arguing that the appointment was based on the chief of staff’s own assessment.

Bluth has held the Central Command post since July 2024, despite the position typically carrying a term of about three years.

The decision prompted widespread criticism from opposition politicians and former military officials. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the move as unprecedented, saying he had never witnessed such conduct during his time as war minister and prime minister. He accused the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, of undermining the country’s security and disrespecting its soldiers, calling Bluth’s dismissal “a crazy step.”

Former army chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot also condemned the decision, describing it as an unprecedented deterioration in relations between the political leadership and the military. He argued that the army should never become a political tool.

“Yesh Atid” lawmaker Elazar Stern called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately dismiss Katz, claiming the war minister had lost all restraint.

Opposition leader Yair Golan, a former deputy army chief, sharply criticized the government, accusing Katz of politicizing the military and turning the General Staff into what he described as a reality television spectacle for political gain. He further alleged that the army was being transformed into a tool for internal party politics.

The controversy also drew reactions from settlement leaders in the occupied West Bank. Shai Alon, mayor of the “Beit El” settlement, described Bluth’s dismissal as “an absolute disgrace,” praising his role in expanding settlements. The Yesha Council likewise commended Bluth for his efforts in advancing settlement development.

In contrast, Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Jewish Power party welcomed Katz’s decision, accusing Bluth of targeting settlers during his tenure. She argued that military officers seeking to influence “national security” policy should leave the army and pursue elected office instead.