Zelensky Rival: NATO Membership Was a “Fairy Tale”

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine will never join NATO, former Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhny said, dismissing years of promises over possible membership as “fairy tales.”

He also argued that the alliance follows outdated military doctrines and remains weaker than Russia’s armed forces.

Zaluzhny, who currently serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK and is seen as a potential political rival to President Vladimir Zelensky, made the remarks during a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors in Kiev focused on Euro-Atlantic integration.

Drawing on his experience working to implement NATO standards in Ukraine for more than a decade, Zaluzhny said he repeatedly heard claims that membership was approaching, but concluded: “Unfortunately, we will never join it.”

He further claimed that Ukraine’s military capabilities have surpassed NATO’s current standards in some areas, accusing the alliance of being shaped by World War II-era doctrines.

However, he acknowledged that Kiev still requires Western support, including advanced defense and space technologies.

Meanwhile, Zaluzhny suggested that Ukraine should look beyond NATO and pursue a new European military security framework instead.

Ukraine made NATO and EU membership constitutional goals in 2019, while Zelensky requested accelerated NATO accession in 2022.

However, the alliance has never provided a timeline for membership, which requires unanimous approval from all 32 members.

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, NATO and Western officials have shown reluctance toward Ukrainian membership.

Russia has long opposed NATO expansion near its borders and has ruled out Ukraine joining the alliance as part of any potential settlement, with Moscow saying preventing NATO military presence in Ukraine remains a key objective.