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“Israeli” Settler Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” internal security agency, Shin Bet (Shabak), has arrested an illegal settler from the occupied West Bank on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence and collecting sensitive information on senior “Israeli” officials.
According to “Israel’s” Channel 12, the suspect allegedly gathered intelligence on former “Israeli” military chief Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
He reportedly filmed Halevi's residence and collected information on the security arrangements surrounding Ben-Gvir's home before passing the material to Iranian intelligence handlers in exchange for approximately $15,000.
The report said the suspect acted under the direction of Iranian intelligence agents, who allegedly provided detailed maps to assist the operation.
The arrest follows a series of espionage cases announced by “Israeli” authorities in recent months.
In late April, military prosecutors charged two “Israeli” Air Force technicians stationed at Tel Nof Air Base with allegedly collaborating with Iranian intelligence.
According to “Israel’s” public broadcaster KAN, the two men, who worked on F-15 fighter aircraft, were accused of passing sensitive military information to an Iranian handler during the US-“Israeli” war against Iran.
Prosecutors alleged the servicemen were instructed to collect intelligence on senior “Israeli” officials, including Halevi and Ben-Gvir.
Earlier, two other individuals from the occupied Palestinian territories were also indicted on similar espionage charges, with prosecutors alleging that one had purchased a ticket to Dubai to meet an Iranian intelligence contact.
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