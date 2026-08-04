Reuters: US Missile Stockpiles Depleted by War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has depleted much of its stockpile of advanced long-range missiles during five months of war against Iran, raising concerns about its military readiness for future conflicts, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Citing three sources familiar with internal stockpile data, Reuters said US forces have used nearly all of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) available to the US Army during the conflict.

Two of the sources told the news agency that Washington had expended "virtually all" of its long-range surface-to-surface missiles but declined to specify how many remain in stock.

Reuters said the extent of the depletion had not previously been reported.

The report highlights the mounting strategic cost of the conflict, which US President Donald Trump launched jointly with “Israel” in February after predicting it would be a short campaign.

Five months later, the war has failed to compel Iran to surrender while forcing the United States to expend large quantities of precision-guided missiles, each costing more than $1 million.

ATACMS and PrSM allow US forces to strike long-range targets without exposing piloted aircraft to heavily defended airspace.

Their extensive use reflects Washington's reliance on stand-off weapons to reduce risks to personnel and aircraft during operations over Iran.

According to analysts cited by Reuters, the missiles would also be critical in any potential US military confrontation with China, meaning their depletion has raised broader concerns about Washington's ability to sustain operations against Iran while maintaining sufficient capabilities for other potential conflicts.