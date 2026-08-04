Interpol: AI Fueled Over Half of Africa’s Cybercrime in 2025

By Staff, Agencies

Artificial intelligence was involved in more than half of the cybercrime cases examined across Africa in 2025, as criminal groups increasingly used the technology to automate attacks, generate convincing deepfakes, and expand large-scale fraud operations, according to Interpol.

The findings were published in the African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, which is based on intelligence provided by law enforcement agencies in 36 African countries.

According to the report, AI featured in 55% of the cybercrime cases analyzed in 2025.

Interpol also reported that financial losses linked to cybercrime more than doubled, rising from $192 million in 2024 to $484 million in 2025, driven largely by AI-enabled scams, credential theft, and automated social engineering campaigns.

The agency said AI has significantly lowered the barrier to entry for cybercriminals, allowing relatively inexperienced offenders to carry out sophisticated attacks.

Among the most common techniques identified were AI-generated deepfake videos and voice recordings, synthetic identities used in financial fraud, and highly personalized phishing campaigns.

The report estimated around 600,000 sextortion cases across Africa during 2025, with South Africa accounting for 30% of reported cases and Kenya for 13%.

It also found that 72% of surveyed countries reported the presence of scam centers, most of them located in Southern and West Africa.

Several African governments have begun strengthening their cyber defenses in response to the growing threat. Kenya has announced plans to amend its cybercrime legislation to address AI-driven threats, while South Africa has warned about the increasing risks posed by AI-powered attacks and deepfakes.

Senegal has also launched an online reporting platform to improve responses to cyber offenses targeting children.

"Cybercrime has emerged as one of the most significant criminal threats to the region," Interpol Cybercrime Director Neal Jetton said. "AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion."