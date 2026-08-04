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The Guardian: Trump Faces Diplomatic Deadlock With Iran

The Guardian: Trump Faces Diplomatic Deadlock With Iran
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting diplomatic challenges in his efforts to reopen negotiations with Iran, as Tehran continues to reject claims that direct talks are underway, according to an analysis published by The Guardian.

The analysis says the Trump administration has encountered an Iranian leadership unwilling to yield to US pressure, resulting in a prolonged diplomatic standoff as both sides seek to strengthen their negotiating positions.

The report comes after Trump claimed that new negotiations with Tehran were imminent, while Iranian officials publicly denied that any direct talks with Washington are taking place.

According to The Guardian, Trump said a new agreement could be reached within days and claimed that the "perimeters of a deal" had already been established regarding Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected those assertions, saying Tehran is not currently engaged in negotiations with the United States.

"We are not currently negotiating with the United States," Baghaei said.

He added that Iran's current diplomatic discussions are focused on Oman and concern arrangements related to maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei also stressed that any future agreement would not restore the strategic waterway to its previous status, arguing that new measures are required to prevent countries that have carried out aggression against Iran from using the strait.

Iran negotiations the guardian UnitedStates DonadlTrump

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