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Baghdad-Damascus Coordination Spurs Border Deployment
By Staff, Agencies
Syrian military units have reportedly been deployed near the Iraqi border with Baghdad’s coordination, as Iraq increases security measures and monitors developments along the frontier.
Reports indicated Syrian military reinforcements near the Iraqi-Syrian border and Abu Kamal area, involving units from the 72nd, 66th, and 86th divisions.
Iraqi security forces had earlier reinforced the border, with border guards, army units, and Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] formations deployed to strengthen security along the frontier.
The reinforcements were accompanied by Iraqi intelligence operations using drone surveillance to monitor the border and prepare for any potential security developments.
Iraqi Border Forces Commander Mohammad Abdul Wahab Sukkar Al-Saadi said the situation remains stable, confirming that Syrian military movements near the border are taking place with Baghdad’s knowledge and coordination.
Iraq and Syria held their first joint border meeting in early July in al-Qaim to strengthen field coordination, intelligence sharing, and security along their shared frontier. The talks were led by senior border officials from both sides.
The two countries share three main crossings — Rabia–al-Yarubiyah, al-Qaim–al-Bukamal, and al-Waleed–al-Tanf — which have gradually resumed operations, supporting renewed economic cooperation.
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