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Gaza Under ’Israeli’ Attack: Toll Rises Despite Ceasefire
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] reportedly carried out artillery shelling and gunfire in several areas across the Gaza Strip, according to reports from Gaza.
"Israeli" artillery shelling and gunfire targeted areas in Gaza City, Beit Lahia, and Al-Bureij refugee camp, according to reports.
At least 22 Palestinians were martyred and dozens wounded over the past 24 hours as the IOF continued attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.
The latest strikes targeted areas including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Jabalia, adding to the reported life losses since the ceasefire took effect.
Among those martyred were four Palestinians whose vehicle was targeted in central Gaza City, while additional strikes in Al-Rimal and Deir al-Balah claimed more lives.
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] condemned continued "Israeli" attacks across Gaza, denouncing the occupation for violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting civilians.
Hamas said the strikes show a refusal to honor commitments, while PIJ described the attacks as continued aggression and a breach of the truce.
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