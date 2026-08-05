Yemeni Armed Forces: Saudi Oil Tanker Wafaa Targeted Off Yanbu as Maritime Blockade Expands

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had targeted the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa north of the Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu with ballistic missiles.

The statement said the strike was part of their ongoing maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and vowed to intensify operations against Saudi oil shipping.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement: