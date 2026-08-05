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Yemeni Armed Forces: Saudi Oil Tanker Wafaa Targeted Off Yanbu as Maritime Blockade Expands
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had targeted the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa north of the Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu with ballistic missiles.
The statement said the strike was part of their ongoing maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and vowed to intensify operations against Saudi oil shipping.
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
{And whoever avenges himself after having been wronged - those have not upon them any cause [for blame].} (Quran 42:41)
As part of implementing the decision of the Yemeni Armed Forces to impose a maritime blockade on the Saudi enemy, and in reaffirmation of the principle of “blockade for blockade,” the Yemeni Armed Forces, by the grace of Allah, successfully targeted the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa north of the Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu with a number of ballistic missiles. By Allah's grace, the strike hit its target with precision.
With this operation, the total number of Saudi oil tankers targeted by our forces since the maritime blockade began on July 22 has risen to eight.
Meanwhile, the total number of Saudi oil tankers that have been intercepted, prevented from continuing their voyages, or forced to turn back in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea has reached 29.
Following the successful enforcement of the maritime blockade against the Saudi enemy through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, the Saudi regime has attempted to reroute its oil tankers toward the northern Red Sea.
Accordingly, the Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that our operations will continue and intensify, targeting Saudi oil tankers in the northern Red Sea in order to close every remaining maritime route available to the enemy and firmly establish the equation of “blockade for blockade,” regardless of the consequences. In this, we place our trust in Allah alone and rely upon Him completely.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs, the Best Protector, and the Best Helper.
Long live Yemen, free, dignified and independent.
Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of this Ummah.
Sanaa – 22 Safar 1448 AH
Corresponding to August 5, 2026
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
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