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Iran: Hormuz Transit Talks Progressing Positively
By Staff, Agencies
Iran and Oman are making headway in negotiations to establish safe shipping corridors in the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on transit routes that uphold the sovereign rights and security concerns of both coastal states.
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told state television that the negotiations, conducted between the two coastal states of the strategic waterway, are focused on determining safe inbound and outbound transit routes for vessels.
Baghaei said the discussions, which have taken place at both technical and political levels, are proceeding in a constructive atmosphere.
"Iran, in cooperation with Oman, is working to formulate the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements for managing shipping transit in this strategic passage," Baghaei said. Final results will be announced once the talks are concluded.
The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping under Iranian control, with Tehran stressing it will stay shut until US military interference in the waterway ends.
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