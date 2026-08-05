Lebanon Rules Out ’Israeli’ Approval For Pilot Zone

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese presidency ruled out the possibility of "Israeli" approval for a proposed "pilot zone" in southern Lebanon, as direct negotiations between Beirut and the occupation entered what it described as the “most difficult phase”.

The latest round of talks, taking place in Rome under US sponsorship, has reportedly become the most challenging since negotiations began.

According to reports, a Lebanese proposal had suggested designating either the southern city of al-Khiam or Bint Jbeil as a "pilot zone" from which "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would withdraw. However, sources close to the Lebanese negotiating team said the proposal was not discussed during Wednesday's session.

Sources at the Lebanese presidency also expressed skepticism that the "Israeli" occupation would approve any new "pilot zone" arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army firmly rejected that the IOF would carry out verifications of its troops' work in southern Lebanon.

During the negotiations, the Lebanese delegation reportedly presented an extensive briefing documenting ongoing "Israeli" violations in southern Lebanon. The delegation also addressed the issue of border demarcation between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

The seventh round of direct talks is underway at the US Embassy in Rome, led by Ambassador Simon Karam and including Ambassador Nada Maalouf and a military delegation.

The talks came as the "Israeli" occupation continues attacks, demolitions, and large-scale explosions in southern Lebanon. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that the escalation threatened the implementation of the Framework Agreement.

Ahead of the scheduled talks, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem criticized the negotiations, saying they brought Lebanon "shame, humiliation, and concessions," highlighting continued divisions over talks with the "Israeli" occupation.