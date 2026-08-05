Abdul El-Sayed Holds Narrow Lead in Michigan Democratic Senate Primary

By Staff, Agencies

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed held a narrow lead in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, according to early vote projections, in a closely watched contest that could influence the future direction of the Democratic Party on economic policy, corporate influence, and US support for “Israel.”

With roughly 65% of expected ballots counted, CNN projections showed El-Sayed receiving 49.8% of the vote, while US Representative Haley Stevens had 46.4%, leaving the race too close to call.

The primary has attracted national attention as it pits El-Sayed’s progressive, anti-establishment platform against Stevens, a centrist Democrat supported by prominent party figures and pro-“Israel” political organizations.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican Mike Rogers in November for a Senate seat considered critical to Democratic hopes of regaining control of the chamber.

El-Sayed has campaigned on lowering the cost of living, expanding healthcare access and reducing the influence of wealthy donors and corporations in American politics.

Political observers view the race as a test of whether progressive candidates can succeed in competitive statewide elections rather than only in heavily Democratic congressional districts.

The campaign has also highlighted growing divisions within the Democratic Party over continued US political, military and financial support for “Israel.” Michigan’s large Arab American community and its importance as a key electoral battleground have made the issue particularly significant in the state.

US Representative Debbie Dingell, who declined to endorse either candidate, urged Democrats to rally behind the eventual nominee. She said voters remain primarily concerned about rising costs, including groceries, fuel, housing and healthcare.

Recent Reuters/Ipsos polling found that favorable views of “Israel” among Democratic voters have fallen from 59% in 2018 to 22% in May. Another Reuters/Ipsos survey released Tuesday reported that only 16% of Democrats support maintaining US military and economic aid to “Israel,” while 57% oppose continuing such assistance.

The polling also indicated that the Democratic electorate has shifted further to the left over the past decade. Self-identified liberals now make up 71% of Democratic voters, compared with 55% in 2012. Large majorities also identified universal healthcare, stronger abortion rights protections, and higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals as core Democratic priorities.

A victory for El-Sayed would likely strengthen calls within the party to adopt a more populist economic agenda, reduce the influence of major political donors, and take a firmer stance against continued US support for “Israel.”

The outcome is also expected to be closely watched by potential Democratic presidential contenders considering strategies for the 2028 election following the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential race.

Democratic primaries were also held in Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington state, where several congressional races are expected to influence control of the US House of Representatives.

In Missouri, former Representative Cori Bush lost her bid to unseat Representative Wesley Bell in a rematch of their 2024 Democratic primary, according to US media projections. Bush, a vocal critic of the “Israeli” war on Gaza, had previously faced millions of dollars in opposition spending from the pro-“Israel” United Democracy Project political action committee. Bell is widely expected to retain the Democratic-leaning St. Louis-area seat in the general election.

Meanwhile, Democratic voters in Virginia nominated former Representative Elaine Luria and Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor in two congressional districts expected to be highly competitive in November.