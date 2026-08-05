Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Could Reopen Soon, Warns Iran of Military Action if Talks Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen “very soon” as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue, while warning that Iran would face a forceful military response if diplomatic efforts fail.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump expressed confidence that shipping through the strategic waterway would resume shortly.

“The Strait is going to be open very soon — or they’re gonna hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open,” he said.

Trump claimed he had previously been prepared to launch what he described as a massive military operation against Iran but agreed to negotiations after Iranian officials requested talks.

According to Trump, Iran approached the United States seeking dialogue, prompting him to postpone military action in favor of diplomacy.

The US president reiterated that Iran would face severe consequences if it withdrew from the negotiations, maintaining that Washington would not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“If they back out again, they’re going to get hit really hard. They know that; they understand that. I have no choice. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple,” Trump said.

He described the ongoing discussions between US and Iranian officials as productive, while acknowledging that Tehran has not publicly confirmed the reported progress.

Trump also revealed that negotiations had continued throughout Tuesday, saying the talks appeared to be moving in a positive direction. He argued that easing tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz would help reduce global energy prices, predicting that US gasoline prices could fall significantly if stability is restored.

He added that oil companies should begin lowering fuel prices.

Later, while speaking to reporters in California, Trump said negotiations were progressing well and suggested that greater clarity on the outcome could come within 48 hours.

Separately, Axios reported that the United States, Iran and Oman are close to reaching an interim agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. According to the report, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions over freedom of navigation through key international waterways were still ongoing but expressed hope that an agreement would be reached “very shortly.”

The latest diplomatic efforts follow months of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire in April and later signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June intended to end hostilities and lay the groundwork for a lasting peace agreement.

That arrangement collapsed last month, leading to nearly two weeks of renewed military exchanges before Trump announced a halt to the bombardment amid reports that negotiations had resumed.