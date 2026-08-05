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Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
New figures reveal the scale of US military losses during the war on Iran, with hundreds of personnel wounded across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, alongside more than 170 reported traumatic brain injury cases.
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