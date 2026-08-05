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Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran

Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

New figures reveal the scale of US military losses during the war on Iran, with hundreds of personnel wounded across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, alongside more than 170 reported traumatic brain injury cases.

Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran

Iran war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 05-08-2026 Hour: 03:47 Beirut Timing

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