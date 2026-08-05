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Iranian MP: US Will Be Expelled from Region

Iranian MP: US Will Be Expelled from Region
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By Staff, Agencies 

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi warned that the US will eventually be expelled not only from the region but also from countries hosting American "terrorist bases."

In a post on his X account, Azizi warned that the US will ultimately be forced out of the region.

"The day is not far off when you will be expelled not only from the region, but also from all the countries that today host your terrorist bases,” he told Americans.

The MP further threatened the US that “That will be the day when you are forced to spend all the resources devoted to your bases on ensuring security within your own territory.”

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Last Update: 05-08-2026 Hour: 03:47 Beirut Timing

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